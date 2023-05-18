DeSantis to launch US presidential bid next week — WSJ

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will file formal paperwork next week to run for US president in the 2024 election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing its sources.

According to it, in addition to submitting paperwork to the Federal Election Commission, the team of DeSantis, 44, who is considered by many US media outlets as the main rival of ex-US President Donald Trump in the Republican camp, is planning a fundraising event next week.

According to a poll conducted in April by NBC, at least 31% of Republican voters would have supported DeSantis had the primaries been held right now. That said, 46% would have supported Trump’s candidacy.

On November 15, 2022, Trump said that he would participate in the 2024 presidential election.