Turkish presidential election unlikely to be decided by Ogan supporters — analyst

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. The supporters of Turkish presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, who didn’t make it to the second round, will probably be unable to swing the vote in favor of either of the two remaining contenders, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Turkish political consultant Necati Ozkan told TASS on Monday.

"I don’t think the Ogan factor will be decisive. His electorate largely holds nationalist views and doesn’t support either Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu. Eighty-five percent of Ogan’s supporters could even not turn up for voting," the analyst said.

Supreme Election Council head Ahmet Yener on Monday said Turkey will hold a runoff on May 28, as none of the presidential hopefuls collected more than 50% of the vote in May 14 elections. Whoever of the two remaining contenders - Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, who is the Republican People’s Party leader - will muster most votes will become president.

The incumbent president received 49.51% of the votes, and his main challenger 44.88%. Sinan Ogan, who was nominated by the ATA Alliance party, collected 5.17% of the vote.