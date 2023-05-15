Erdogan gets less than 50% in presidential election in Turkey — electoral authority

ANKARA, May 15. /TASS/. Turkey’s Supreme Election Council confirmed on Monday that the republic’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gets less 50% of votes as 91.93% of ballots have been counted.

"As of 02:25 a.m. (the same as Moscow time - TASS), as 91.93% of ballots have been counted, incumbent President Erdogan gets 49.49%. The candidate from the Republican People’s Party, [Kemal] Kilicdaroglu, has 44.79%," Turkish Election Chief Ahmet Yener told reporters.

The winner in the first round must get 50% plus one vote.

According to Yener, the third candidate, Sinan Ogan, the leader of the ATA Alliance, has garnered the support of 5.29% of voters.

The general elections were held amid tight security in Turkey on Sunday. More than 53 million people cast their votes.