France to equip several Ukrainian battalions with AMX-10RC wheeled tanks — statement

PARIS, May 15. /TASS/. France will equip several Ukrainian battalions with dozens of armored vehicles, including AMX-10RC wheeled reconnaissance vehicles, in the next few weeks, the leaders of France and Ukraine said in a joint communique following their meeting at the Elysee Palace late on Sunday.

"The military support France has been providing to Ukrainian defenses since the war started is ongoing, and new supplies are being prepared to constantly meet Ukraine’s most urgent and vital needs in strengthening its defense capabilities. In the next few weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and wheeled armored vehicles, including the AMX-10RC," reads the communique released by France.