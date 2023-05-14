Erdogan’s party winning 348 seats in 600-seat Turkish parliament — TV

ANKARA, May 14. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party is winning 348 seats in Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, CNN Turk cited the data from the Supreme Election Council after counting ballot papers from 15% of ballot boxes.

The Republican People's Party (CHP) led by his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is winning 133 seats.

The alliance of the Justice and Development and three more parties may count on around 400 seats and the alliance of the Republican People’s and six other opposition parties may win 180 seats.