Opposition presidential candidate says democracy will soon come to Turkey

ANKARA, May 14. /TASS/. Democracy will soon come to Turkey, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu said after casting his ballot at the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday.

"We have all missed democracy and missed being together. You will see that spring will be coming soon to this country," he told reporters in Ankara.

The presidential contenders are incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan, who was nominated by the ATA Alliance party. Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are seen as the frontrunners. The winning candidate has to muster more than 50% of the vote. Turkish analysts have said the elections could go into a runoff, which would take place on May 28. The parliamentary elections involve 36 parties, some of which have formed alliances to overcome the 7% barrier.