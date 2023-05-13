Zelensky doubts Trump’s ability to resolve Ukrainian conflict

ROME, May 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Saturday he doubted Donald Trump’s ability to quickly resolve the conflict in Ukraine if re-elected.

"I had a meeting [with Trump] when I was also elected president," he told Italian reporters during his visit to Rome. "I’m not sure that he was profoundly [engaged] into this matter, but, nevertheless, he did not solve it."

Zelensky added that he was not criticizing Trump in any form.

"I have nothing to add on who will be the [next US] president and <…> on whether Donald Trump can help in this situation," he added.

Former US President Donald Trump said on many occasions that he would settle the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours if re-elected. To this end, Trump said he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.

The United States will hold its presidential election in November 2024. Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to seek re-election in November 2022. Incumbent US President Joe Biden announced his participation on April 25, 2023.