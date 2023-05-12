South African Foreign Ministry summons US envoy after allegations of arms sales to Russia

PRETORIA, May 12. /TASS/. US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety was summoned to the South African Foreign Ministry after he accused the republic of shipping weapons and ammunition to Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Clayson Monyela said Friday.

South Africa "has no record of an approved arms sale by the state to Russia related to the period/incident in question," Monyela tweeted, adding a detailed report about the meeting will be provided later.

Monyela also said that Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will discuss bilateral relations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Friday.