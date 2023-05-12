Chinese envoy to visit Kiev, Moscow, EU on May 15 for consultations on Ukraine — MFA

BEIJING, May 12. /TASS/. China's special envoy Li Hui will travel to Russia, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and France on May 15 to participate in consultations on resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

"On May 15, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will travel to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia to discuss a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis with each of these parties," he told a briefing.

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and is trying to actively participate in the process of peaceful settlement of the crisis in the country. Wenbin reiterated that China intends to adhere to the four principles on the Ukrainian conflict put forward by the country’s president Xi Jinping (respect for sovereignty, observance of the UN Charter, taking into account the concerns of each party and using peaceful methods to resolve the conflict).

The diplomat also recalled that in February China published a document on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He stressed that Li Hui's upcoming trip "confirms China's readiness to facilitate peace talks." "China stands firmly on the side of peace, <...> we are ready to continue to play a constructive role, to make our own contribution to the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Wang Wenbin summed up.

During a recent phone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Xi Jinping said that China would send its special envoy to Ukraine to resolve the crisis.

Li Hui was China's deputy foreign minister from 2008 to 2009. He served as China's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Russia from 2009 to 2019.