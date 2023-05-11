Turkish presidential candidate Ogan vows to keep running for top office

ANKARA, May 11. /TASS/. Turkish presidential candidate Sinan Ogan vowed to continue fighting for the top state office. He made this statement in Twitter Thursday in regards to another candidate, Muharrem Ince, withdrawing his candidacy earlier.

"Dear sons of the Turkish people, we will continue our fight until the end. We do not want any [negative] incidents at the elections day, which may be connected to the recently intensified wave of provocations against us. Today I will [campaign] in Istanbul, tomorrow - in Ankara," he said.

On Thursday, Muharrem Ince, who leads the Homeland Party, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy from the presidential race. He motivated his decision my inadequate and excessive pressure against him, which took shape of various provocations, allegations and misinformation.

Therefore, three politicians remain in the presidential race: incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan; his main competitor, Chairman of the Republican People's Party; and Ancestral Alliance (ATA) candidate Sinan Ogan. The presidential elections in Turkey will take place on May 14.