Israeli fighter jets continue to pound Gaza Strip — media

CAIRO, May 11. /TASS/. Israeli aircraft continued attacks on Gaza on Thursday, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, adding that the Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out several strikes on the central part of the Strip.

The Al Hadath TV channel reported earlier that Muhammad al-Hindi, head of the Islamic Jihad group’s political bureau, was holding talks with top officials of Egypt’s intelligence service in Cairo to negotiate a ceasefire with Israel. However, according to the TV channel’s sources, Israel "is refusing to commit to end the killings," which is what the group wants. Consultations are reportedly continuing in the Egyptian capital.

The Israeli army launched its Operation Shield and Arrow in the early hours of Tuesday, carrying out strikes on ten weapons production sites and military facilities belonging to the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad. On Wednesday, Israeli forces resumed bombing Gaza. In response, Palestinian radicals fired rockets at Israel. According to the latest data from the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed 25 people and left 76 wounded.