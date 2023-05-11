Azerbaijan’s top brass says serviceman killed in clashes with Armenia

BAKU, May 11. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said that an Azerbaijani soldier was killed in clashes on the country’s border with Armenia.

"An extended military serviceman was killed as a result of a deliberate provocation by Armenian army units," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to it, Azerbaijani army units "are taking decisive retaliatory measures," while the operational situation is currently under control of the Azerbaijan Army.

Earlier, the Azerbaijan’s top brass said an extended military serviceman was injured in an Armenian attack on Wednesday evening.