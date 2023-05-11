President of Republika Srpska says will visit Moscow May 23

BELGRADE, May 11. /TASS/. Milorad Dodik, leader of Republika Srpska (an entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina, or BiH), told RTRS television last night that he will visit Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 23.

"Let everybody know that on May 23 I should be in Moscow for a meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Dodik said.

The Bosnian Serb leader announced that he would discuss "the world in the future" with the Russian president. "So that we could adjust to all this, for the world is obviously not the same as it used to be back a decade ago," he explained.

Dodik said earlier that Republika Srpska would foster cooperation with Russia, China, and the United States, while pursuing its integration into the European Union, yet without seeking NATO membership. This position by Dodik as well as his blocking the accession of Bosnia and Herzegovina to NATO irritate the West immensely. Earlier, the US and Great Britain imposed sanctions against him.