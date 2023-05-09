Chinese Foreign Ministry declares Canadian consul in Shanghai persona non grata

BEIJING, May 9. /TASS/. China has declared Canadian Consul in Shanghai Jennifer Lynn Lalonde persona non grata, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

"As a reciprocal countermeasure in·reaction·to Canada’s unscrupulous move, China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata, who has been asked to leave China no·later·than May 13. China reserves the right to further react," the statement said.

The Canadian government labeled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei of the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto persona non grata on Monday after he allegedly intimidated a member of the local legislature.

According to the Globe and Mail newspaper, Canadian authorities summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ottawa, Cong Peiwu, to the Foreign Ministry on May 3 in connection with allegations by Canadian intelligence that one of the Chinese diplomats was involved in intimidating a member of the North American country's parliament and his relatives.