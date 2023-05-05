UN looking forward to constructive discussions with parties to grain deal, official says

UNITED NATIONS, May 5. /TASS/. The United Nations is looking forward to constructive discussions with all parties to the grain deal, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary general, told TASS on Friday.

According to him, a high-level meeting on the grain will take place in Istanbul next week.

"We are looking forward to constructive and frank discussions with all sides with the aim to overcome challenges and work towards the continuation and full implementation of the initiative," he said.