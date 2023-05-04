Two explosion heard in Kiev-controlled Zaporozhye

MELITOPOL, May 4. /TASS/. An explosion was heard in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on Thursday.

"A powerful explosion was heard in the regional center, which is temporarily occupied by the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Rogov later reported another explosion "One more explosion in the city of Zaporozhye," he wrote.

According to a Ukrainian official resource, an air raid warning was issued in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region.