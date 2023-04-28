BRICS expansion demonstrates rising role of developing countries globally — Chinese paper

BEIJING, April 28. /TASS/. The expansion of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) demonstrates the rising role of developing countries, the authors of China Daily said in an editorial on Friday.

"Over the past 10 years, BRICS has grown in success and its influence has been widely recognized. Joining it means more opportunities for development," the publication said.

"The appeal of the BRICS organization is more evident than ever before. Reportedly, 19 countries from around the world have expressed an interest in joining the group as members or observers," the authors said, adding that the expansion of BRICS demonstrates the strengthening role of developing countries in drafting global norms and rules.

With BRICS as an example, China has played a crucial role in the process of advancing the development of international organizations, particularly those for the less-developed countries and emerging market economies, over the past two decades, according to the publication. It is officially forecasted that the contribution of the integration into global economic development will total 32.1% in 2023, whereas the contribution of G7 represented by developed countries, including the US, will equal 29.9%, the paper noted.