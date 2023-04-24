EU remains determined to supply still more weapons to Ukraine — Hungarian MFA

BUDAPEST, April 24. /TASS/. The wish to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine still prevails in the European Union, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is attending a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, said on Monday.

"The general mood here is in support of the war and of supplying Ukraine with even more weapons," Szijjarto said at a meeting with Hungarian journalists, broadcast by the M1 television channel. He noted that Hungary, as before, was in the minority among the EU members in this sense, but did not intend to change its position.

"Hungary's position is clear: we wish peace restored to Ukraine as soon as possible, while arms supplies create risks the war will continue. Therefore, we need a ceasefire, peace talks and a peace agreement that would save lives - and not arms supplies," Sijjarto stressed.