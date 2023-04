BAKU, April 23. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani defense ministry said on Sunday that Armenian forces shelled the Azerbaijani army’s positions in the border area.

"At 3:10 (2:10 Moscow time) on April 23. Armenian army units opened gunfire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army near the settlement of Minkend in the Lachin corridor from their positions near the settlement of Gyzyldzhyg," it said, adding that "due response measures" were taken by Azerbaijani troops.