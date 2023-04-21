Situation in Khartoum calms down after ceasefire was declared — TV

CAIRO, April 22. /TASS/. The situation has somewhat calmed down in Khartoum on Friday after the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to observe a ceasefire, the Al-Hadath television channel reported.

It showed live reports from the capital city, with now sounds of shooting or explosions heard. Tensions have reportedly decreased in provinces as well.

Some time ago, the Sudanese army declared its readiness to observe the humanitarian ceasefire during three days starting from Friday.

On Thursday eveing, the Rapid Support Forces (RFS) agreed to a ceasefire with the Sudanese army for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, mediated by Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, clashes between the army and the RSF continued on Friday, as follows from reports by Arab television channels.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the army’s commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese health ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Committee puts the number of victims at more than 200. According to it, more than 1,000 have been wounded and more than 3,300 have fled their homes.