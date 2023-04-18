Hospital in Khartoum destroyed as result of shelling — Sudan Doctors Committee

CAIRO, April 18. /TASS/. A hospital in Khartoum came under fire on Tuesday amid clashes between Sudan’s regular army and its rapid support forces, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee.

"This morning, nurses at Ibn Sina Hospital came under shelling from heavy artillery. The building was totally destroyed," it wrote on its Twitter account.

The Committee called on human rights and humanitarian organizations to help ensure the safety of healthcare workers in Sudan whose lives are in danger. "This shelling attack is evidence of the threat to the lives of medical workers and patients," it stressed.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the army’s commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the latest reports, more than 180 people have died and more than 1,800 have been wounded as a result of the fighting.