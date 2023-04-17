Iranian court gives jail sentences to 10 military officers for downing Ukrainian Boeing

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. A court in Iran has sentenced 10 military officers to prison terms for shooting down a Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 in 2020, the IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

An identified commander of a Tor M-1 missile system team received a 13-year prison sentence. According to the court verdict, the military officer fired two missiles on the Ukrainian passenger plane, en route from Tehran to Kiev, despite the order from the command and without any permission to do so, as he took the jet for "an enemy target."

The other nine suspects in the case received jail sentences of up to three years, IRNA added.