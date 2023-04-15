Sweden releases Russian woman detained on suspicion of industrial espionage

STOCKHOLM, April 15. /TASS/. The Swedish prosecutor's office has released a Russian women detained on Thursday on the suspicion of industrial espionage.

"Suspicions against the detainee became weaker on Thursday. Also, there were no sufficient grounds for detention. Therefore, I made a decision today to release this individual," Prosecutor James von Reis said.

The preliminary investigation is continuing.

The prosecutor was not available for comment. The press service of the prosecutor's office has no further information regarding this case.

The TV4 channel said on Friday the detainee worked at the oil refinery of the Preem company in Gothenburg. In connection with the Russian woman’s detention a number of persons were summoned for questioning, and "searches were made at various places.".