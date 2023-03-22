Wagner PMC founder urges US to drop attempts to influence Africa in letter to top diplomat

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Founder of the Wagner private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin has suggested that Washington abandon attempts to "exert political influence in Africa" in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted in Russian and English on Telegram.

"Since most African countries do not trust the policies of France and the United States, and their trust ratings are very low, I suggest that you abandon the attempt to exert political influence in Africa and focus solely on the security that the Wagner PMC can provide," the letter reads.

According to Prigozhin, "today, taking advantage of the preoccupation of the Wagner PMC with the Ukrainian matters, the administrations of the United States and other countries are actively trying to reshape the ‘African pie’ and impose sanctions on anyone who opposes" it.

"However, I want to draw your attention to the fact that the long-term attempts of the United States and its satellites to ‘restore order’ and ensure security in Africa have not bore any fruit," the Wagner PMC founder pointed out. "Therefore, I invite you to support the Wagner PMC’s efforts in ensuring safety and security in Africa by sponsoring a new project named ‘Wagner. Safe Africa’ (WSA), in which you can invest, thereby saving American taxpayer money," Prigozhin added.