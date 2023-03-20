China ready to uphold UN-centric international system together with Russia — Xi

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. China, together with Russia, is determined to uphold the UN-centric international system in today's troubled world and to safeguard a world order based on international law, Chinese President Xi Jinping said upon his arrival in Moscow on Monday.

"In a troubled world, China is ready to act in concert with Russia to firmly uphold the UN-centric international system, safeguard the world order based on international law and the fundamental norms of international relations relying on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, support true multilateralism, promote multipolarity in the world, democratize international relations and promote global governance on a more just and rational track," Xi said.

China and Russia, as major powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, play an important role in international affairs, he pointed out.

Xi expects that during the visit he will have a detailed exchange of views with Russian President Vladimir Putin on bilateral relations and major regional and international topics of mutual interest, as well as outline a plan for strategic interaction and practical cooperation.

"I am confident that the visit will be fruitful and give new impetus to the healthy and stable development of China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in a new era," Xi stressed.

Xi Jinping arrived on Monday on a state visit to Russia. His plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport Monday afternoon.