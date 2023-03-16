North Korea’s ballistic missile flies around 1,000 km — agency

SEOUL, March 16. /TASS/. North Korea’s long-range missile launched on Thursday covered a distance of around 1,000 kilometers, Yonhap reported on Thursday citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile was reportedly launched at a wide angle from Pyongyang’s Sunan district toward the Sea of Japan at 7:10 local time (1:10 Moscow time).

South Korea’s National Security Council has decided to call a meeting following this launch.

According to Tokyo, this was a ballistic missile.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday.