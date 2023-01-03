Brazil’s new president to visit Argentina on January 23

BUENOS AIRES, January 3. /TASS/. Brazil’s newly-inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will pay an official visit to Argentina on January 23, his Argentinian counterpart Alberto Fernandez said following their meeting in Brasilia on Monday.

"We are looking forward to President Lulu’s official visit on January 23. I will receive him already as president, and we hope to make progress on all subjects that we discussed today," he told a news conference.

"We agreed to restore working relations between Argentina and Brazil to a degree that they have always deserved. The past four years saw difficulties, but now we both believe in the importance of these ties," Fernandez said, hinting at the no simple relationship with Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

Fernandez also confirmed that Lula da Silva would attend the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires on January 24.

On October 30, the second round of general elections took place in Brazil. The voters elected the president and governors of twelve states. The leader of the Workers' Party, Lula da Silva, emerged the winner with 50.9% of the votes, while his competitor, Bolsonaro, fell behind with 49.1%. The gap between them was 2.1 million votes. Lula da Silva was sworn in on January 1.