Russian, Turkish, Syrian defense ministers agree to set up trilateral commission — TV

CAIRO, December 29. /TASS/. The defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria, who met in Moscow on Wednesday, agreed to set up a joint trilateral commission, Al Jazeera TV reported on Thursday citing Turkish sources.

The sides also discussed re-opening of international highways in Syria and the transit of Turkish goods via the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.

According to sources, the ministers also addressed activities of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria’s north, and approved a joint mechanism to assist the return of Syrian refugees.

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held a trilateral meeting in Moscow on December 28, discussing the Syrian crisis, the refugee issue and joint efforts to combat terrorist groups. The Russian Defense Ministry specified that the parties had emphasized the need to maintain dialogue to continue efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region in general.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that following the meeting, the sides hailed the constructive nature of the dialogue in this format and the need to keep at it in order to stabilize the situation in Syria as well as in the region.