Hungary will not have to agree amendments in gas contracts with EU — Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, December 19. /TASS/. The introduction of the gas cap will not prompt Hungary to agree upon the possible amendments to long-term contracts with Russian with the European Commission, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on Monday.

"This interference in the market situation will influence on pricing fixed in our agreement [with Russia] on gas purchases in the long term," the Minister said, whose statement was streamed by the M1 TV Channel.

Readiness of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to discuss this issue was highly important for Budapest, Szijjarto noted. The fact that "the very bad proposal of the gas price cap nevertheless provides it with the freedom of action" and does not contain a requirement to agree in advance with the European Commission upon potential amendments to contracts with Russia is also of high significance for Hungary, he added.