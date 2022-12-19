Belarusian Armed Forces complete snap combat readiness check — Defense Ministry

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. The Belarusian Armed Forces have completed a snap combat readiness check, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Monday.

"The armed forces have completed the combat readiness inspection activities which were led by Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich by order of Belarusian President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Alexander Lukashenko," the statement reads.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry announced the start of a snap combat readiness check of the country’s armed forces on December 13. The ministry specified that the activities were defensive in nature. Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich pointed out that the check would concern all formations and military units under all operational commands and its results would be thoroughly assessed and reported to the president.

The snap combat readiness check, which was carried out by the state secretariat of the national Security Council on behalf of the president on October 11-12, involved about 500 troops and 50 pieces of military equipment, including those from mechanized brigades and an air assault brigade. The activities included training exercises to put troops on combat alert, perform marches and deploy troops to designated areas to perform training and combat missions.