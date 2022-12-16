French president plans to discuss security of Ukrainian nuclear plants with Putin

PARIS, December 16. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss measures to ensure the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as he himself told reporters.

Macron pointed out that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi’s talks with Russian officials "are proceeding well, bringing the parties closer to agreements on the withdrawal of weapons and troops from near nuclear facilities."

"The talks involve experts and dialogue continues between Grossi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. I would like to hold a conversation with President Putin at the right time in order to facilitate efforts to make agreements," Macron stressed.