Grain deal can be reviewed only with participation of all sides – UN

UNITED NATIONS, December 13. /TASS/. The contents of the grain deal could be possible only with involvement of all sides of this agreement, United Nations Secretary General Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said during a briefing Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that amendments must be introduced to the grain deal operation in order to ensure shipments to the countries in need.

"On that issue, any revisions would have to be handled by all of the parties to the deal," Haq said, commenting on Vershinin’s statement.

"We're aware of loads of discussions at different levels, but there's no change to the the deal that was brokered in July," he added.

The agreements on export of food from Ukraine were signed on July 22 in Istanbul, to last for 120 days. One of the agreements initially was in effect until November 19 and regulated grain exports from ports under Kiev’s control: Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. On November 17, the agreements were prolonged for 120 more days. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the deal was prolonged automatically because no party (Russia, Turkey, Ukraine or the UN) had any objections.