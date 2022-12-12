Taliban forces eliminate three militants attacking Kabul hotel

CAIRO, December 12. /TASS/. Taliban [outlawed in Russia] security forces eliminated three militants that attacked the hotel in Kabul, Taliban Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabiullah Mudjahid said Monday.

"The attack on the Kabul hospital ended with death of three attackers. All hotel visitors were saved, no foreigners died. Two foreign guests were injured by falling from height," Mudjahid tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kabul police said that a hotel in the capital was attacked, adding that security forces arrived at the scene and currently swipe the district. According to the Kabul News, the attacked hotel is the Kabul Longan Hotel, which accommodates Chinese nationals and other foreigners.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported citing a source in Taliban law enforcement agencies that a group of armed people attacked a building in downtown Kabul, where Chinese people live. Casualties and injuries were reported. TOLOnews reported that residents of a Kabul district heard an explosion and gunfire.