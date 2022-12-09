EAEU summit kicks off in Bishkek

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. The leaders of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan met on Friday at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit.

The leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, gathered at the Ala Archa State Residence (‘Striped juniper’) located in the village of Chong-Aryk, adjacent to Bishkek, in a picturesque spot in the foothills of the Ala-Too ridge.

The leaders are expected to discuss the formation of a common gas market and the creation of an interagency council in the energy sector, further deepening of integration within the EAEC and the development of a single market of services. It is planned that the summit will also approve a package of documents, as well as the main directions of international activities of the union in 2023.