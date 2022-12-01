Lithuania declares one employee of Russian embassy persona non grata

VILNIUS, December 1. /TASS/. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on Thursday declared an employee of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius persona non grata.

"An embassy employee has been declared an unwelcome person in connection with activities that are not consistent with diplomatic status," the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

The employee, whose name hasn’t been disclosed, has been ordered to leave Lithuania within five days.

The Russian embassy confirmed to TASS that an embassy representative had been summoned to the country’s Foreign Ministry, but withheld further comment.