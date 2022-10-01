Ukraine's NATO application ‘should be taken up at different time’ — White House official

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. The US believes that Ukraine’s NATO application "should be taken up at a different time," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a briefing, commenting on Kiev’s decision to file an expedited application to join NATO.

"The United States has been clear for decades that we support an open-door policy for NATO," Sullivan pointed out. "Any decision on NATO membership is between the 30 allies and the countries aspiring to join," he added. "Right now, our view is that the best way for us to support Ukraine is through practical, on-the-ground support in Ukraine and that the process in Brussels should be taken up at a different time," Sullivan noted.

Meanwhile, leader of Italy’s Five Stars Movement and former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned that Kiev’s application "may result in all of NATO allies getting fully involved" in the conflict in Ukraine. According to Conte, "the strategy that the North Atlantic Alliance has been pursuing <...> is leading to an escalation that risks going out of control."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in turn, cautiously commented on Ukraine’s decision when speaking with the ARD broadcaster. "We continue to support Ukraine even by providing heavy weapons, ensuring its right to self-defense but we are making every possible effort to prevent other countries and NATO in general from being dragged into this war," she said.