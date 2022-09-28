Swedish top diplomat confirms Nord Stream gas leak caused by blasts

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde confirmed the latest gas leak from the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines was caused by blasts.

"Gas leaking from Nord Stream 1 and 2 in Sweden and Denmark’s exclusive economic zones are consequences of detonations, probably caused by sabotage," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"We continue to collect information and do not rule out any cause, actor or motive," she added.

Earlier, three leaks were discovered at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines within hours of each other. The first of them was detected at Nord Stream 2 near the Danish island of Bornholm. Afterward, two leaks were detected at Nord Stream. The Danish energy agency reported that a large amount of gas leaked into the sea. Planes and ships are ordered to keep at least five nautical miles away from the site of the incidents. Swedish seismologists later said they had registered two explosions along the pipeline routes on Monday.