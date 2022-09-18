Venezuelan reporter injured in Ukraine’s shelling of Donetsk

DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. A correspondent of Venezuela’s Telesur TV channel suffered a fragmentation wound to his shoulder as the Kiev government troops shelled Donetsk on Saturday, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said.

"Today, Ukrainian armed formations once again shelled the central districts of Donetsk. Four residents were killed as a result, eight were injured including a correspondent of Venezuela’s Telesur television, Alejandro Kirk. He suffered a fragmentation wound, with fragments of a shell stuck in his shoulder. Our doctors urgently provided first medical aid to him," Nikonorova wrote in the ministry’s official Telegram channel.

The journalist remains in hospital and will undergo surgery to remove shell fragments from shoulder tissues soon.

Earlier, the DPR territorial defense quarters said that a correspondent of the Venezuelan television broadcaster TeleSUR had been injured, as the Ukrainian military shelled the Voroshilovsky district in the center of Donetsk on Saturday.

At about 11:30, the Ukrainian army shelled the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk. A dozen NATO-caliber shells hit the city center. At 14:45, the Ukrainian army resumed the shelling.