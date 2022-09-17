Machinegun fire heard in center of Kherson — emergency services

KHERSON, September 17. /TASS/. Shots fired with automatic weapons were heard on Saturday evening in the center of Kherson, a spokesman for emergency services told reporters.

"On Ushakov Avenue, shots fired with automatic weapons are heard," he said.

On Saturday evening, several explosions were heard in the city. Presumably, Russian air defenses were activated. However, no traces of missiles were seen in the sky over the city.

Since the evening of August 28, Ukraine’s army has been shelling several settlements in the Kherson Region. Schools and social infrastructure were destroyed and homes damaged. A strike on the center of Kherson on Friday, killed 3 and injured 13 others. One injured woman died in hospital later.