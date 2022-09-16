Kyrgyzstan says its forces carry out strikes at two border guard outposts in Tajikistan

BISHKEK, September 16. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s forces have carried out strikes against two border guard outposts on the territory of Tajikistan, the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said on Friday.

"During an armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in the Batken Region of Kyrgyzstan, the forces of the State Committee for National Security carried out a fire strike at the Lyakkan and Bogdari outposts of the Tajik border guard forces and destroyed a significant amount of heavy equipment on the Tajik side," the news release says.

According to the statement, the border guards are involved in "fierce fighting and have been taking adequate measures as the situation changes, using advanced weapons and military equipment with the aim of forcing the enemy to stop fire."

According to the border guards, Tajik forces had managed to seize a school building in the village of Dostuk, the Batken district of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region.

"Tajik servicemen open fire from communities on the border, thus causing return fire on their positions. While using civilians as a human shield, the Tajik side suffers heavy civilian casualties," Kyrgyzstan said. The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border "remains tense."

According to the Kyrgyz side, on Friday morning, Tajikistan began shelling the Kyrgyz border detachments in the areas of Eki-Tash, Chir-Dobo, Kum-Mazar, Kulundu, Maksat, Jany-Jer and Orto-Boz, as well as the Samarkandek outpost. Bishkek reports that 31 of its citizens, including military personnel, have been wounded in skirmishes.

Tensions on the border between the two states escalated on September 14. According to the Kyrgyz side, Tajik border guards on Wednesday entered the border area near Bulak-Bashy, the Batken district of the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and "took combat positions." In response to the demand for leaving the territory, the Tajik border guards opened fire. A shootout ensued. A few hours later, armed clashes also took place in the areas of Kak-Sai and Pasky-Aryk in the Batken Region. Toward the evening, the firing exchanges ceased. The Kyrgyz side reported two wounded servicemen and three injured civilians.

According to the latest statement by the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security officials from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have held negotiations to agree to put an end to armed clashes on the border.

The heads of the state committees for national security of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Kamchybek Tashiyev and Saimumin Yatimov, have agreed on a ceasefire as of 16:00 (13:00 Moscow time), the news release reads.