Azerbaijan reports casualties among its military in escalation on its border with Armenia

BAKU, September 13. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday about casualties among the country’s military following an escalation on the border with Armenia.

"Since the night of September 12, 2022, Armenian army units have conducted large-scale sabotage in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin sectors of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces have mined areas located between positions where the Azerbaijani army is deployed and supply routes <…>. Armenian forces also opened intensive fire on positions held by the Azerbaijani army in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin districts using mortars and other weapons," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

"This led to casualties among our army, and military infrastructure was also damaged," the statement reads.