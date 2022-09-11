No plans to freeze work of Russian embassy in Afghanistan — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to freeze the work of its embassy in Kabul and evacuate its employees after the September 5 terror attack, Russian presidential special envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Russian foreign ministry’s second Asia department Zamir Kabulov said on Sunday.

"We have not even thought about such a possibility and will never do it," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel when asked whether it is planned to freeze the embassy’s work and evacuate its employees.

The Russian foreign ministry said earlier that an unidentified person activated an explosive device near the entry to the Russian embassy’s consular department in Kabul in the morning on September 5. Two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission were killed.