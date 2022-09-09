Chinese official says US won’t succeed in containing China by exploiting Taiwan issue

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu on Friday met with Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and said Washington won’t succeed in containing China by exploiting the issue of Taiwan.

"Indeed, the Taiwan issue concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Now Taiwan seeks independence with the support of the US. The US seeks to contain China through Taiwan. They won’t succeed," the Chinese official said.

Li Zhanshu said US actions infringe on China's sovereignty.

"Very recently, the US government treacherously indulged Nancy Pelosi on a provocative trip to Taiwan. This group interferes in China's internal affairs and infringes on our sovereignty," he said.

Li Zhanshu said China appreciates Moscow's support of the one-China principle.

"President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin, and you, Valentina Ivanovna, and other Russian friends - senators of the Federation Council - spoke in support of the ‘one China’ principle. The Chinese side highly appreciates Russia's reaffirmed and unwavering position on this issue," he said.

A US lawmaker delegation led by Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday. The visit follows a slew of US delegations that traveled to the island last month, exacerbating tensions between Beijing and Washington. Tensions started to escalate when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 2-3. China responded by staging massive drills around the island as Beijing regards these visits as provocations and interference in its internal affairs.