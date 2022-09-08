UN organizes counterterrorism summit in Africa in October 2023 — under-secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS, September 8. /TASS/. The United Nations plans to hold a counterterrorism summit in Abuja in October 2023, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov said on Thursday, addressing the UN General Assembly session dedicated to victims of terrorism.

"My Office is organizing an African counterterrorism summit titled ‘Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Building Institutions to Address the Growing Threat of Terrorism in Africa’," Voronkov said. "The summit, organized alongside the Nigerian government and other partners, will take place in Abuja in October 2023."

According to Voronkov, a ministerial meeting will be held in Abuja on December 7, 2022.