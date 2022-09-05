China demands US stop weapons supplies to Taiwan — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 5. /TASS/. China is demanding that the United States stop supplying weapons to Taiwan, as such actions by Washington increase tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

"The Chinese side insists that the United States abide by our bilateral agreements and stop supplying weapons to Taiwan and conducting military exercises involving Taipei," Mao told a news briefing. "There is no need to create new factors that increase tensions in the Taiwan Strait."

The White House should "stop resorting to political machinations."

"The US must stop using Taiwan to contain China," Mao added.

Last Friday, the United States announced three contracts totaling $1.1 billion for providing arms and technical services to Taiwan: equipment and logistical support for radar stations, 60 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles (Harpoon Block - 2), four ATM-84L-1 Harpoon Block II missiles and 100 tactical air-to-air missiles AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder (Block-2 Sidewinder). The US Congress is yet to study these agreements and approve them, but American commentators are certain that the lawmakers will support the deal.

Washington's military-technical cooperation with Taipei is of great concern to Beijing, which has repeatedly stressed that Taiwan is part and parcel of its territory and calls on the White House to adhere to the One China policy.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949, but according to the official position supported by most countries, including Russia, it is one of China’s provinces. The United States in 1979 severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan and established relations with China. While professing commitment to the One China policy Washington continues to maintain contacts with Taipei and supplies weapons to the island.