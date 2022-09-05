Nicaragua will not follow calls to impose sanctions against Russia — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Nicaragua supports Russia on the issue of Western sanctions against Moscow, Nicaraguan Minister of Finance and Public Credit Ivan Acosta told TASS on Monday on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum.

"We have already gone through the stage of sanctions, a very long time ago. We are not under any pressure [from calls to impose sanctions against Russia], and we are prepared for such situation. We support Russia," the minister said.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok from 5 to 8 September, the main topic of the forum is "Towards a multipolar world". The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official photo host agency of the event.