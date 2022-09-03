Ukrainian forces keep shelling Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant - official

KHERSON, September 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces continued shelling the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and the village of Kazatskoye in the Kherson Region on Saturday, causing damage and destruction, Vladimir Leontyev, head of the civil-military administration of the Kakhovka district, told TASS.

"Bombardments are ongoing right now. The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and Kazatskoye [have come under shelling]. Roads and infrastructure continue to be destroyed in rocket attacks. There are no casualties," Leontyev said.

Since August 28, the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson Region, where schools and social infrastructure were destroyed, and residential buildings were damaged. Earlier on Saturday, Kherson’s residential neighborhoods were hit in a missile strike.