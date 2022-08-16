Cambodia looks forward to expanding military cooperation with Russia, says top brass

HANOI, August 16. /TASS/. Cambodia expects to expand military cooperation with Russia, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and National Defense Minister Tea Banh said on Tuesday, speaking online at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The senior official noted that Cambodia shares responsibility for ensuring security and stability in the region. "Cambodia always participates in various regional and global forums to ensure the peaceful existence of the region," the minister said.

"In order to continue to move forward in a constructive way, we need to further develop cooperation with Russia. This is necessary to maintain a healthy balance of power in the region and in the world," Tea Banh stressed.

He noted that Cambodia is interested in expanding cooperation with Russia in the following areas: counterterrorism, demining and military training. The minister also spoke in favor of conducting joint drills with Russia and assured that Cambodia "is ready to share its experience and knowledge".