Pyongyang to bolster friendship with Russia, work for world security — embassy

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Pyongyang will continue to steadily bolster friendly relations with Moscow at a new high level and maintain close cooperation in the work for world security, the DPRK’s embassy told TASS on the occasion of the anniversary of the adoption of the joint Moscow Declaration.

"The DPRK and Russia will continue to steadily bolster friendly relations at a new high level in the spirit of the agreements, reached by the leaders of the two countries and the joint documents, and keep working for peace and security in the world and for a just international order," the embassy said.

The DPRK and Russia adopted the Moscow Declaration on August 4, 2001. As the DPRK’s embassy said, the corresponding document, along with the Joint Korean-Russian Declaration, gave "a powerful impetus to the development of Korean-Russian relations in the 21st century and is a joint document of tremendous importance."