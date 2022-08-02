Taiwan’s defense ministry slams China’s drills as act of intimidation

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, August 3. /TASS/. Taiwan’s defense ministry has slammed China’s military drills near the island as an act of intimidation of the population.

It said that China’s live-fire exercises around the island pose a threat to ports and living quarters geared to intimidate the population.

Xinhua said earlier that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will conduct drills in six areas near Taiwan on August 4-7.

The drills were announced after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei.

Pelosi’s visit It is the first visit by such a high-ranking US official to the island in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US side that such a move would not be left unanswered and that tough measures would be taken. Meanwhile, Washington says that Beijing may take steps that can lead to a crisis, such as conduct military drills or carry out missile launches.